Daleville changes alcohol sale hours

DALEVILLE — The hours that alcohol can be sold in Daleville were changed when the Daleville City Council unanimously passed an amendment to the existing law at the last council meeting of the year.

The new hours allow for the sale of “all whiskey, wine, beer or liquor” until 2 a.m. Under the previous ordinance alcohol sales could continue until 4 a.m.

The new hours allow for the sale of alcohol to begin at 6 a.m., except on Sunday. Under the previous ordinance alcohol sales could begin at 8 a.m.

“The amended alcohol sales ordinance is actually done for the safety of the people in the city of Daleville,” said Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton. “There was an after-hours establishment in the city that we had several police reports of shots fired between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m.

“Because both Dothan and Enterprise have ordinances prohibiting alcohol sales after 2 a.m., some patrons of establishments in those cities gravitated to Daleville,” Stayton said. “This ordinance brings us in line with operating hours in neighboring cities.”

“Our goal is to protect the public and make Daleville the best possible community for our residents,” said Daleville Department of Public Safety Chief John Crawford. “Studies have shown that reducing the allowable hours of alcohol sales by at least two hours can significantly reduce the amount of alcohol-related harmful incidents that may occur. By make this change, we hope to reduce the number of alcohol related incidents that occur.”

Under the new law, no alcohol sales will be made between 2 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday except provided in Legislative Local Act 2018-245 which provides that the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises and off-premises consumption on Sundays between the hours of 1 p.m. and midnight is authorized within Dale County “by property licensed retail licensees of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.”