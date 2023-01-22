Daleville Christian Fellowship youth honor MLK

DALEVILLE — The legacy of the slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored with a program conducted by church youth Sunday at the Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center located on the street here named in King's honor.

Adrianna Rodriquez, Tyson Tucker, Andre March and Gelana Riddle read from King’s works during the “Celebrate the Legacy of the Dreamer” celebration service that began with a devotion led by brothers Xavier and Micah Powell.

Youth achieving the A and A-B Honor Rolls in their respective schools were also presented with certificates of recognition during the church service.

“Martin Luther King worked hard to ease the line between black and white,” said Rodriquez in her tribute to King. He used the word “to end the fight,” and wanted everyone on one big team, equality of rights for all was his dream.”

Tyson Tucker chose King’s “What is your life’s blueprint” speech to students at Barratt Junior High School in Philadelphia six months before King was assassinated as his tribute.

“Number one in your life’s blueprint should be a deep belief in your own dignity, your worth and your own ‘somebodiness’. Don’t allow anybody to make you feel that you’re nobody,” Tucker said, reading from the speech. “Always feel that you count. Always feel that you have worth, and that your life has ultimate significance.

“Secondly, you must have the determination to achieve excellence in your various fields of endeavor. My young friends, doors are opening to you — doors of opportunities that were not open to your mothers and your fathers — and the great challenge facing you is to be ready to face these doors as they open.

“Don’t drop out of school in spite of your economic plight, in spite of the situation that you’re forced to live in — stay in school and when you discover what you will be in your life, set out to do it as if God Almighty called you at this particular moment in history to do it. Set out to do such a good job that the living, the dead or the unborn couldn’t do it any better. If it falls your lot to be a street sweeper, sweep streets like Michelangelo painted pictures, sweep streets like Beethoven composed music, so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will have to pause and say: 'Here lived a great street sweeper.’ For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.”

“Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that we should strive to stand together united in this land, that we should stand united as one,” said March in his tribute. “King thought that right would overcome wrong. “On this day let freedom ring as we remember Martin Luther King,” March said. “I too have a dream.”

Riddle chose “The Hill We Climb” written and read by Amanda Gorman during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. “We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace, and the norms and notions of what “just” is, isn’t always justice,” Riddle said reading the poem. “Somehow, we weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.

“We seek harm to none and harmony for all. Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true. That even as we grieved, we grew. That even as we hurt, we hoped. That even as we are tired, we tried,” Riddle read. “That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious, not because we will never again know defeat, but because we will never again sow division.

“For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it,” Riddle read. “If only we’re brave enough to be it.”