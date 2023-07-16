MONTGOMERY -- Daleville and Dale County schools will receive a portion of the Stronger Connection Grant funds of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), the Alabama Department of Education announced.

In total $14,723,204.32 will be distributed to 38 districts across the state for use in funding projects towards supporting safe and healthy schools, bolstering their Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), while fostering community and family partnerships.

Daleville City School System will receive $395,563 and Dale County Schools will receive Dale County School System $391,880.

Other recipients of the competitive Stronger Connections Grant are:

• Autauga County School System, $398,298;

• Bessemer City School System, $257,175;

• Cherokee County School System, $400,000;

• Chickasaw City School System, $380,200;

• Clarke County School System, $400,000;

• Colbert County School System, $400,000;

• Crenshaw County School System, $400,000;

• Cullman City School System, $400,000;

• Dallas County School System, $400,000;

• DeKalb County School System, $400,000;

• Fairfield City School System, $396,507;

• Gadsden City School System, $400,000;

• i3 Academy, $400,000;

• Jackson County School System, $395,577;

• Jefferson County School System, $400,000;

• Leeds City School System, $224,988;

• Madison City School System, $397,900;

• Marshall County School System, $400,000;

• Midfield City School System, $400,000;

• Mobile County School System, $400,000;

• Montgomery County School System, $400,000;

• Oneonta City School System, $399,999;

• Pelham City School System, $400,000;

• Perry County School System, $400,000;

• Pickens County School System, $400,000;

• Piedmont City School System, $400,000;

• Russell County School System, $396,405;

• Russellville City School System, $400,000;

• Scottsboro City School System, $400,000;

• Selma City School System, $399,122;

• Sheffield City School System, $400,000;

• Sumter County School System, $294,330;

• Tallapoosa County School System, $400,000;

• Thomasville City School System, $400,000;

• Tuscaloosa County School System, $395,260; and,

• Winston County School System, $400,000;