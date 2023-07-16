MONTGOMERY -- Daleville and Dale County schools will receive a portion of the Stronger Connection Grant funds of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), the Alabama Department of Education announced.
In total $14,723,204.32 will be distributed to 38 districts across the state for use in funding projects towards supporting safe and healthy schools, bolstering their Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), while fostering community and family partnerships.
Daleville City School System will receive $395,563 and Dale County Schools will receive Dale County School System $391,880.
Other recipients of the competitive Stronger Connections Grant are:
• Autauga County School System, $398,298;
• Bessemer City School System, $257,175;
• Cherokee County School System, $400,000;
• Chickasaw City School System, $380,200;
• Clarke County School System, $400,000;
• Colbert County School System, $400,000;
• Crenshaw County School System, $400,000;
• Cullman City School System, $400,000;
• Dallas County School System, $400,000;
• DeKalb County School System, $400,000;
• Fairfield City School System, $396,507;
• Gadsden City School System, $400,000;
• i3 Academy, $400,000;
• Jackson County School System, $395,577;
• Jefferson County School System, $400,000;
• Leeds City School System, $224,988;
• Madison City School System, $397,900;
• Marshall County School System, $400,000;
• Midfield City School System, $400,000;
• Mobile County School System, $400,000;
• Montgomery County School System, $400,000;
• Oneonta City School System, $399,999;
• Pelham City School System, $400,000;
• Perry County School System, $400,000;
• Pickens County School System, $400,000;
• Piedmont City School System, $400,000;
• Russell County School System, $396,405;
• Russellville City School System, $400,000;
• Scottsboro City School System, $400,000;
• Selma City School System, $399,122;
• Sheffield City School System, $400,000;
• Sumter County School System, $294,330;
• Tallapoosa County School System, $400,000;
• Thomasville City School System, $400,000;
• Tuscaloosa County School System, $395,260; and,
• Winston County School System, $400,000;