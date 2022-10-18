Daleville dedicates new middle school

DALEVILLE - It took three years to complete a $2 million transformation of halls that sat empty for 10 years into the new Daleville Middle School.

The project, completed without borrowing money, was celebrated Monday afternoon as school board members, educators, students, and city and state officials gathered in the school’s media center to officially dedicate Daleville Middle School.

“This was a massive team project, and we did all this in the face of COVID,” Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps said.

Reopening the former middle school that closed in 2010 was first discussed at a Daleville Board of Education meeting on March 18, 2020. “A lot of research has gone into this,” Stamps told those at the meeting held in the high school cafeteria.

At that 2020 meeting, Stamps said that the DCS population was increasing after a decade-long period of decline. From 1,199 students in the 2010-11 school year, numbers had reached an all time low of 930 students in the 2017-2018 school year. She said student enrollment had increased by 156 students in two years, not including the Pre-K students. The 1,041 student population in 2018-19 was a 12 percent increase from the year before. The 1,086 students in 2019-20 is a 17 percent increase from the 2017-18 school year.

“Daleville school started out as a kindergarten through 12th grade school in this building,” said DMS Assistant Principal Angelia Fulford. “As the school system grew, we built an elementary school on a separate campus and added what was the original middle school in the back wing of the high school in the 1990s. It was in this wing, but it was still very much attached to the high school, with an entrance through the high school entrance.”

In 2010, the middle school closed but overcrowding at Windham Elementary School created new school board dialogue 10 years later. The 2020 board approved re-opening the former middle school so school administrators and leadership, armed with scrub and paint brushes and mops and brooms, joined Stamps for manual labor in the halls that summer.

“We cleaned out rooms, scrubbed and waxed floors, painted walls and did whatever it took because ready or not, we were going to start school there in the fall,” Stamps said.

It was decided that DMS would have an entrance off Donnell Boulevard, creating a new driveway and parking lot in the area that had formerly been the back of the high school. Security doors and a secure vestibule was added. McKee and Associates was the architecture firm and Wyatt Sasser Construction LLC the contractor on the $2,065,300 project.

DMS Math Interventionist Maryann Littlejohn was a fifth grade teacher in the original middle school. She remembers parking in front of the high school and “making the long hike” through the high school to the back hall.

“Now we have our own parking area and a beautiful sign welcoming all who come here,” Littlejohn said. “It feels like home when I walk in the door every day.”

DMS teacher Francenia Whipple came to the first DMS in 2005. “We shared a cafeteria with the high school. I remember pushing my way through the high school students as I made my way back to the middle school halls in back of the building because there was no separate entrance,” she said.

“When I returned to Daleville schools in 2016, there was no middle school here and the back hall was used for storage and in-school suspension,” Whipple said. “Dr. Stamps came with a vision, and she got the stakeholders on board with implementing the vision.”

The DMS Media Center has 2,400 books on the shelves and another 1,200 to be added, said Media Center Specialist Roni Gilley. “We also have 420 new touch screen chrome books coming.”

“Four years ago, we had overcrowding at Windham and un-utilized space here,” said DMS Principal Ted Folsom, thanking his faculty for their participation in the renovation. “It’s been a three-year process but we’ve changed that.”