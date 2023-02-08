DALEVILLE — The Daleville City Council unanimously voted to join the Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation at a council meeting Tuesday evening.

The city, known as the “Gateway to Fort Rucker,” had been part of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation, which is also comprised of Coffee and Geneva counties, since 2019.

“We’ve really enjoyed our time with Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation, but since we are in Dale County, we are going back to ODEDC,” said Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton Wednesday.

Daleville had joined ODEDC in 2012 under a previous mayor and council after the existing contract with Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation expired.

When Stayton was elected mayor in 2016, he said he needed to further research the need to partner with either economic development organization and instead assumed responsibility for economic recruitment himself. In 2019, the mayor and council decided to re-enter partnership with WEDC.

Stayton said that ODEDC has been “revamped and has a fresh, new outlook on things,” since Smith was named executive director in March 2021.

“As the official economic development agency for Dale County, we at the Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation are happy to be able to be inclusive of the entire county,” said ODEC Executive Director Holle Smith. “I look forward to working with the elected officials and citizens of Daleville to find out what their greatest needs and desires are in the area of economic growth, as we help the city develop to its full potential.”

ODEDC Board of Directors Chairman Derek Dickens agreed. "One of the goals of our business plan is to unify Dale County for economic development," he said. "Partnering with Daleville will take us a long way towards that goal. Our board and staff look forward to this partnership."

As a partner, Daleville will pay $12,000 per calendar year to ODEDC.

The ODEDC is a non-profit 501c6 organization located inside the airport building, located at 3247 Highway 231 South in Ozark.