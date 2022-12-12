Daleville Lions food drive a success, organizers say

DALEVILLE-The students at Windham Elementary School competed to see who could collect the most food for the Daleville Lions Club food drive but the real winners were the three foodbanks here that received the canned food.

Some 1,500 food items were collected during the recent food drive hosted by the Daleville Lions Club, said Daleville Lions Club President Steve Kirkland who called this year’s annual food drive a success thanks to the community’s generosity.

Canned food donated by the students at WES and the Daleville Public Library Foundation were brought to Daleville United Methodist Church for sorting before being distributed to food banks at Daleville Christian Fellowship, Glory to Him Church and the Daleville UMC.