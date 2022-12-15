 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Daleville man arrested in connection with shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Daleville man arrested in connection with shooting

Devin Beach

 COURTESY PHOTO

DALEVILLE — A Daleville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Honeysuckle Road here in October.

Devin Beach, 32, is in Dale County Jail following his arrest in Houston County Monday, said Daleville Police Chief John Crawford Thursday. He is charged with first-degree assault in connection with a shooting incident that left one person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Crawford said that when officers responded to the scene of the shooting in October, the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment

“Officers began processing the area where the shooting took place and notified investigators,” Crawford said. “Once investigators began interviewing witnesses, the shooter was identified as Beach and a be-on-the-look-out — BOLO — was sent to surrounding agencies. Information obtained by investigators was that Devin fled the area."

People are also reading…

Crawford said that a first-degree assault warrant was obtained on Beach and placed in the national database.  In the following days an arrest warrant for first-degree assault was obtained on Devin Beach. The warrant was placed in the national database and forwarded to the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, he said.

Beach was arrested in Houston County Dec. 12 and transported to the Dale County jail without incident. “We would like to thank Houston County Sheriff’s Department and Dothan Police Department for their assistance,” Crawford said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured

Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured

At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when the two cars collided and then at least one of them veered into a crowd of bystanders. ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine shoots down Russian drones in pre-dawn attack on Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert