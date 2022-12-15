Daleville man arrested in connection with shooting

DALEVILLE — A Daleville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Honeysuckle Road here in October.

Devin Beach, 32, is in Dale County Jail following his arrest in Houston County Monday, said Daleville Police Chief John Crawford Thursday. He is charged with first-degree assault in connection with a shooting incident that left one person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Crawford said that when officers responded to the scene of the shooting in October, the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment

“Officers began processing the area where the shooting took place and notified investigators,” Crawford said. “Once investigators began interviewing witnesses, the shooter was identified as Beach and a be-on-the-look-out — BOLO — was sent to surrounding agencies. Information obtained by investigators was that Devin fled the area."

Crawford said that a first-degree assault warrant was obtained on Beach and placed in the national database. In the following days an arrest warrant for first-degree assault was obtained on Devin Beach. The warrant was placed in the national database and forwarded to the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, he said.

Beach was arrested in Houston County Dec. 12 and transported to the Dale County jail without incident. “We would like to thank Houston County Sheriff’s Department and Dothan Police Department for their assistance,” Crawford said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.