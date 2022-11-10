Daleville native named interim DCS superintendent

DALEVILLE — Daleville native Josh Robertson was named interim superintendent of Daleville City Schools after a unanimous vote of the Daleville Board of Education at a special called meeting Thursday afternoon.

Robertson is in his ninth year as principal at Daleville High School. He served DHS as assistant principal for two years before that.

His appointment is effective Friday, the board decided, in order not to have a gap because former Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps’ resignation is effective Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Who will be appointed to fill Robertson’s position at Daleville High School will be discussed at next Wednesday’s special called board meeting, School Board Attorney James Tarbox said.

Stamps will remain with the DCS in the capacity of advisor until she begins her new position with the state association of school boards.

Stamps submitted her resignation to the DBOE Oct. 19, saying that she had accepted a position with the Alabama Association of Schools Boards as director of leadership that begins in December.

Stamps, who has served as DCS superintendent since June 2019, did not cite a reason for the decision that she announced one day after the school system celebrated the official dedication of the new Daleville Middle School, a project she spearheaded.

Stamps was hired in 2019 from 30 applicants. The school board had voted 3-2 to hire Stamps during its June 10, 2019, meeting. Then Vice Chairman Barbara Davis, former board member Debra Latremore and board member Angelia Filmore voted for the appointment, while Chairman Steve Kirkland and board member Ricky McLin voted against the motion to hire Stamps. Davis and Latremore have since moved off the board.

Robertson had been one of the four finalists for the schools’ top slot at the time.

“Daleville is home to me,” the 1995 DHS graduate and the son of 1969 Daleville High School graduates said.