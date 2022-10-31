Daleville Police seek shooting suspect from Sunday incident

DALEVILLE - The Daleville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday at approximately 12 a.m.

According to Daleville Department of Public Safety Director Chief John Crawford, the department was notified about a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue.

"Upon arrival it was discovered that a 17-year-old juvenile had suffered three gunshot wounds," Crawford said. "Multiple vehicles and a local business were also struck with multiple rounds of gunfire."

Crawford said the juvenile was transported to a Dothan hospital and later transported to UAB.

The case is under investigation and Crawford asks any person with information on the shooting to call (334) 598-4422.

Crawford thanks the Level Plains, Clayhatchee and Dothan Police Departments, the Houston County and Dale County Sheriff's Departments, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation for their assistance.