Daleville superintendent search moves forward

DALEVILLE — The search for a Daleville City Schools superintendent moved forward as the school board approved the official vacancy announcement and application for the position at a special called meeting Wednesday.

Daleville City Schools Attorney James Tarbox told the board that the next step in the process is the posting of the position. “Pursuant to state law, the position must be posted for at least 30 days, which is expected to begin Jan. 9,” he said.

Any resumes and applications will be mailed or hand-delivered to the board attorney. Mailed applications must be postmarked by the 30th day of the position being posted in order to be considered, Tarbox said.

Within five to 10 days after the application deadline, the school board members will individually review the applications at the board attorney’s office and rank their individual top choices.

At the DBOE meeting Feb. 22, the board is expected to discuss the hiring plan going forward and how many interviews it chooses to hold, Tarbox said. The board could possibly name the new superintendent at the March 15, DBOE meeting.

Daleville High School Principal Josh Robertson has been serving as interim superintendent of the three-school system since being unanimously appointed by the DBOE in early November 2022, one week after then superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation.

The next meeting of the Daleville Board of Education is Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 4:30 p.m. at the schools central office. The meeting is open to the public.