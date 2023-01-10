 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daleville woman killed in multi-vehicle crash Monday

070921-ent-alea-p1 (copy)

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) logo

DALE COUNTY- A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday has claimed the life of a Daleville woman. Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, was fatally injured when the 2006 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle on which she was a passenger struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Sanaa Tykia McCorey, 20, of Elba.

Rivera and the operator of the Suzuki, Corey Marshall Austin Collins, 27, of Ozark were both ejected from the motorcycle according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

After the initial collision, Rivera was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Eric Dewayne Ogunade, 41, of Ozark. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 approximately two miles south of Ozark in Dale County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

