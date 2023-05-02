NSDAR John Coffee Chapter Regent Jacque Hawkins presented Dalrymple a certificate that reads, "This certifies that Coralea Vance Dalrymple is a regularly approved member of the National Society of the daughters of the American Revolution, having been admitted by the National Board of Management by virtue of her descent from a patriot who with unfailing loyalty served as a sailor, soldier, civil officer, or rendered material aid to the cause of American independence during the Revolutionary War."