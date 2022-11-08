DAR supports veterans at Alabama Aviation College in Ozark

OZARK - Veterans Appreciation Day was held Monday at the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, a unit of Enterprise State Community College.

AAC is the only training facility in southeastern Alabama with the primary educational purpose to provide high-quality, short-term certificates, technical certificates, and associate degree programs to meet the needs of area students, employers, and economic developers.

Sarah Marusich, ESCC Financial Aid and Veteran Affairs Coordinator, reached out to the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter to see if they would provide "grab and go" snacks for the 100 veterans attending classes at ACC.

DAR members Sue Cobb, Elizabeth Vickers, Nell Gilmer, Anne Couturier, Wendy Zeller, Betty Ann Stinson, and Regent Jacque Hawkins participated in providing snacks.

To know more about DAR, contact DAR Registrar Shirley Skinner, at (334) 301-6063 or shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.