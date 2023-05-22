The Wiregrass Daylily Society will host its annual Daylily Show & Sale on Saturday at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. The public is invited to attend and admission is free.

The Daylily Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the back porch of Ricketts Hall, located in the Ralph and Carolyn Smith Botanical Center. Visitors will find a wide variety of daylily plants available, all in the $5 to $15 price range.

Once the judges have evaluated the participants' blooms, the Daylily Show will open at 1 p.m. for public viewing inside Ricketts Hall.

The Wiregrass Daylily Society meets monthly to promote knowledge about the practice of raising Daylilies. The society maintains the Hanahan Daylily Garden at the Botanical Gardens, which is considered an “Official Display Garden” by the American Hemerocallis Society (AHS).

There are less than 300 designated Display Gardens in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The Hanahan Daylily Garden has approximately 300 varieties of Daylilies on display, many of which are in bloom now.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, camellia garden, herb garden and more. Other features of the 47-acre garden include “Wings of Wonder,” a butterfly house containing 500 native butterflies, a wedding garden, gazebo, and picnic pavilion. Admission to the butterfly house requires a timed ticket ($3) available at the admission desk.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Avenue in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week. To learn more about DABG, please contact the Garden office (334) 793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.