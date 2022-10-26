DBOE OKs Stamps’ resignation

DALEVILLE — One week after Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps resigned, the Daleville Board of Education formally accepted her resignation at a special called board meeting Wednesday evening.

The board unanimously approved an amendment to Stamp’s contract to transfer her employment from the position of superintendent to the position of advisor effective Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m., with her continuing to serve as advisor to the board until Dec. 3. The board also authorized DBOE President Ricky McLin to sign any necessary documentation regarding this agreement on behalf of the board.

School Board Attorney James Tarbox outlined the procedural way forward for the board and said he will be in contact with them about special called board meetings to decide on a transition plan in the near future.

Stamps submitted her resignation to the DBOE Oct. 19, telling the Daleville City School Board that she has accepted a position with the Alabama Association of Schools Boards as director of leadership that begins in December.

Stamps, who has served as DCS superintendent since June 2019, did not cite a reason for the decision that she announced one day after the school system celebrated the official dedication of the new Daleville Middle School, a project she spearheaded.

Stamps was hired in 2019 from 30 applicants. The school board had voted 3-2 to hire Stamps during its June 10, 2019, meeting. Then Vice Chairman Barbara Davis, former board member Debra Latremore and board member Angelia Filmore voted for the appointment, while Chairman Steve Kirkland and board member Ricky McLin voted against the motion to hire Stamps. Davis and Latremore have since moved off the board.

In 2019, Stamps signed a two-year $106,600 a year contract to assume the top slot in what was then a two-school system with 134 school system employees and 1,050 students. Prior to Stamps’ arrival, Daleville High School had earned a 72 C on its state report card and Windham Elementary School had dropped to a 59 F on its last report card, averaging a D letter grade for the district, based on data from the 2017-2018 school year.

Stamps was attending an out of town conference and was not at Wednesday’s board meeting but said following her resignation last week that she is “very proud of the many great things that our system has accomplished during my superintendency.

“We have experienced the incredible hurdle of COVID for most of my tenure and have faced head-on with resilience the many challenges the pandemic brought,” Stamps said.

“We have improved academics, refreshed the facilities, renovated and opened the middle school, and increased the fund balance three-fold,” Stamps said. “Our data is improving. Elementary and middle school i-Ready data shows significant improvement from the beginning of the school year to the end of the school year in both reading and math.

“Without a dedicated, hard-working staff and board and supportive families, we could not have accomplished my vision of providing the best education possible for the DCS students,” Stamps said. “Without a committed team pulling together, we would not have witnessed the abundant positive improvements we have seen over the past few years. I thank our staff, parents, and stakeholders from the bottom of my heart for all your support.

“I wish the Daleville City School system all the best in the future,” Stamps said. “We are the Mighty Warhawks and we will rise.”