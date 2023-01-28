Dean's, President's Lists students named for UA Fall 2022 term

TUSCALOOSA — A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The 2022 fall lists include the following students:
James Cook of Ariton was named to the Dean's List
Colin Portwood of Ariton was named to the President's List
Victoria Riley of Ariton was named to the Dean's List
People are also reading…
Jordan Jones of Brantley was named to the Dean's List
Natalie Kennedy of Brantley was named to the President's List
Ally-Anna Outlaw of Brundidge was named to the Dean's List
Catharine Stockstill of Brundidge was named to the Dean's List
Abigail Britton of Daleville was named to the President's List
Haley Habbard of Daleville was named to the Dean's List
Akiyah Peterson of Daleville was named to the President's List
Breana Siegler of Daleville was named to the Dean's List
Lauren Haley of Elba was named to the Dean's List
Jeff Bell of Enterprise was named to the President's List
Tyler Bradley of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Kaziah Britt of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Owen Burrow of Enterprise was named to the President's List
Morgan Collier of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Ashton Daniels of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Alayna Dean of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
John Diefenderfer of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Rokeeta Flowers of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List
Alyssa George of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Annan Holland of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Anaiya Hornsby of Enterprise was named to the President's List
Logan Jipson of Enterprise was named to the President's List
Ethan Kimball of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Logan Mcalhany of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Daniel Meisenheimer of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Olivia Parker of Enterprise was named to the President's List
Colton Payne of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Connor Purvis of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Charles Rasor of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Chloe Register of Enterprise was named to the President's List
Courtney Rogers of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Tanner Rogers of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Alijyanah Sanders of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Jayden Trimm of Enterprise was named to the President's List
Joan Warner of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Matthew Waters of Enterprise was named to the President's List
Ava Antonello of Enterprise was named to the President's List
Leila Araghi of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List
Madison Askins of New Brockton was named to the President's List
Leticia Calloway of New Brockton was named to the President's List
Garyn Blair of Opp was named to the President's List
Taylor Carnley of Opp was named to the Dean's List
Sarah Rhodes of Opp was named to the President's List
Katherine Smith of Opp was named to the Dean's List
Jonah Brooks of Troy was named to the Dean's List
Emma Carr of Troy was named to the President's List
Veronica Cooper of Troy was named to the President's List
Margaret O'Connor of Troy was named to the Dean's List
Khaliq Smith of Troy was named to the Dean's List
Emily Stevens of Troy was named to the Dean's List
Jackson Thomas of Troy was named to the Dean's List
The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.