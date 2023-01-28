Dean's, President's Lists students named for UA Fall 2022 term

TUSCALOOSA — A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The 2022 fall lists include the following students:

James Cook of Ariton was named to the Dean's List

Colin Portwood of Ariton was named to the President's List

Victoria Riley of Ariton was named to the Dean's List

Jordan Jones of Brantley was named to the Dean's List

Natalie Kennedy of Brantley was named to the President's List

Ally-Anna Outlaw of Brundidge was named to the Dean's List

Catharine Stockstill of Brundidge was named to the Dean's List

Abigail Britton of Daleville was named to the President's List

Haley Habbard of Daleville was named to the Dean's List

Akiyah Peterson of Daleville was named to the President's List

Breana Siegler of Daleville was named to the Dean's List

Lauren Haley of Elba was named to the Dean's List

Jeff Bell of Enterprise was named to the President's List

Tyler Bradley of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Kaziah Britt of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Owen Burrow of Enterprise was named to the President's List

Morgan Collier of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Ashton Daniels of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Alayna Dean of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

John Diefenderfer of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Rokeeta Flowers of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List

Alyssa George of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Annan Holland of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Anaiya Hornsby of Enterprise was named to the President's List

Logan Jipson of Enterprise was named to the President's List

Ethan Kimball of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Logan Mcalhany of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Daniel Meisenheimer of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Olivia Parker of Enterprise was named to the President's List

Colton Payne of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Connor Purvis of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Charles Rasor of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Chloe Register of Enterprise was named to the President's List

Courtney Rogers of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Tanner Rogers of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Alijyanah Sanders of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Jayden Trimm of Enterprise was named to the President's List

Joan Warner of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Matthew Waters of Enterprise was named to the President's List

Ava Antonello of Enterprise was named to the President's List

Leila Araghi of Enterprise was named to the Dean's List

Madison Askins of New Brockton was named to the President's List

Leticia Calloway of New Brockton was named to the President's List

Garyn Blair of Opp was named to the President's List

Taylor Carnley of Opp was named to the Dean's List

Sarah Rhodes of Opp was named to the President's List

Katherine Smith of Opp was named to the Dean's List

Jonah Brooks of Troy was named to the Dean's List

Emma Carr of Troy was named to the President's List

Veronica Cooper of Troy was named to the President's List

Margaret O'Connor of Troy was named to the Dean's List

Khaliq Smith of Troy was named to the Dean's List

Emily Stevens of Troy was named to the Dean's List

Jackson Thomas of Troy was named to the Dean's List

