Deputy Garrison Commander Watson says renaming Fort Rucker forthcoming

ENTERPRISE — Renaming Fort Rucker, multimillion dollar infrastructure projects and outstanding community support were topics Fort Rucker Deputy Garrison Commander John R. Watson addressed at the Chamber of Commerce Military and Veterans Affairs Breakfast meeting here Wednesday.

Watson, who became deputy to the garrison commander on Fort Rucker in July 2022, is responsible for providing installation-wide services in support of operations at Fort Rucker, Camp Shelby, Miss., and Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

“Renaming Fort Rucker: I just want to get that out on the table right quick,” Watson said. “At some point going forward, we will see Fort Rucker renamed as Fort Novosel.”

Watson said that current plans include having the renaming, which must be done no later than Jan. 1, 2024, held in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the Aviation Branch in April but the post has not received official sanction to move forward.

“Installations where soldiers work train and live should reflect the Army values,” Watson said. “We look forward, at Fort Rucker, to honoring the courage, sacrifice and diversity of our Army’s men and women.”

Calling it a “huge win for the Wiregrass, Fort Rucker and the Army,” Watson said the military base received a $30 million line item in the National Defense Authorization Act. The money is to be used for “sustainment, renovation and modernization” at the post and projects can include road improvements, facelifts to existing structures and improvement of barracks not already on a project list.

Within the next year, construction of two new barracks price tagged at $20 million will be completed. “We’re expecting another $24 million in the next year for another set of barracks,” Watson said. “What we have established is a cascade plan on the installation and we’re asking the Department of the Army and Department of Defense to fund that, so by 2027 we will have converted and refurbished most of our training barracks to put them in accordance with current Army standard of one soldier per room with their own bathroom."

In addition, the post has been awarded $87 million to build an Advanced Individual Training Barracks Complex, which will include a new dining facility, headquarters building, and a physical training field in addition to the new barracks. That project is expected to be completed by 2027, Watson said. “This is a lot on investment in infrastructure improvement on Fort Rucker.”

In regards to the civilian community support, Watson said he and his wife “have fallen in love” with the Wiregrass. “In every one of the surrounding communities you have opened your arms to us. It is a phenomenal support for Fort Rucker. We appreciate it and are eternally grateful.”

He said that support was apparent during an altercation earlier in the month between two soldiers on post that resulted in the death of one soldier and the other charged with his murder.

“That civilian community support really was shown during the tragic events of the last two weeks,” Watson said. “So on behalf of the command general, I extend an official ‘thank you’ for how you helped us.

"It was a horrible event, we are still working through it, and I cannot discuss it further,” Watson said. “But the calls that came in from your local law enforcement, local emergency medical services, and the hospitals were an amazing outpouring of support for us from each one of the communities. We really appreciate it.”