Nearly 400 people helped the Dothan Houston County Library System successfully kick off its 2023 summer reading program on Monday, May 22.

In total, 374 children, teens, and adults registered for the program and some attendees even received their first ever library card. The program encourages children and teens to read during their summer break from school.

On Monday, children registered for the program, received a registration bag, enjoyed cupcakes, and took photos. Several local officials, including members of the Dothan City Commission, Houston County Commission, Alabama House of Representatives, and DHCLS Board of Trustees, attended the event.

A plethora of individuals and businesses including the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation, Dothan Pediatric Clinic, Entech, Naomi and Olive, and Charles E. Owens, Armstrong & Jordan P.C., the Houston County Farmers Federation, Lewis Construction, Leir Williams, Diablo's Southwest Grill, and Dean Mitchell, help make the summer reading program possible.

More information about the summer reading program, including a calendar of programs and activities as well as details about how to register, is available www.dhcls.org/summer-reading-program/.

Established in 1949, DHCLS today serves a population of approximately 107,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. During the 2022 fiscal year, DHCLS welcomed over 283,000 visitors, and DHCLS patrons borrowed over 186,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks. DHCLS offers a variety of innovative services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from story times, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance.

For more information about DHCLS, visit www.dhcls.org.