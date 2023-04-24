The Dothan Houston County Library System has launched a new community service campaign revolving around the phrase "My Library Does" in honor of National Library Week.

"When I talk about the library, I often hear people say, 'I had no idea that the library did this or that'," DHCLS Director Chris Warren, said. "It's our hope that the 'My Library Does' campaign will not only make more people aware of what we provide, but that people will also feel proud of how innovative and impactful our local library can be."

The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of everything DHCLS has to offer. It relies on the phrase "My Library Does" which is often followed by a particular program, resource, or service the library provides. Sometimes, the phrase is followed by the word more as in more than ever or more than you might expect.

Library patrons can expect to see the phrase on publicity materials and merchandise during National Library Week, which is April 23-29, as well as throughout the rest of the year.

For more information about the campaign, contact Chris Warren at 334-793-9767 ext. 208 and 706-562-4289 or by email at cwarren@dhcls.org.