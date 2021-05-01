Digital delivery moving us forward

Sometimes questions come unexpectedly at the strangest time – it happened recently as my cardiologist, stethoscope in hand, was performing a routine examination.
As we were talking about my health, an important aspect of life to anyone who walks around with stents in a coronary artery, he asked, “How’s the newspaper business…growing?”
With little hesitation, I said the business continues to be challenging, but, yes, we are experiencing consistent growth in our digital side of the operation, both digital-only subscriptions and advertising opportunities via our digital platforms.
It’s been interesting to watch the dynamics of digital-only subscription growth recently as lifestyles, driven somewhat by the internet, continue to alter on how all of us seek news, especially local content. Today, I read the newspaper each day on my iPhone or iPad. It’s easy, quick, and a change from retrieving the newspaper off the driveway, a task I perfected in my youth when the two daily newspapers delivered to my parents’ Montgomery home started my interest in journalism.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic threw the newspaper industry a significant operational curveball, the Eagle – the oldest and most trusted information source in the Wiregrass – was incorporating new and innovative platforms to serve a growing and diverse digital audience, both readers and advertisers.
As I left my doctor’s visit, the brief newspaper discussion once again reminded me the Eagle is changing with the times – it’s no longer the newspaper where I honed my journalism skills in the 1980s and ‘90s. Yes, our daily print editions are important, especially to thousands who still treasure the morning home delivery and advertisers who want to reach those consumers, but the centerpiece of our current business model is digital.
In the Eagle’s newsroom, the staff has embraced a digital-first approach while keeping its commitment of reporting information that impacts your lives. This approach includes posting stories, photos, videos and breaking news online at dothaneagle.com and our social media platforms first, and providing exclusive digital content, including a variety of newsletters on different topics.
In addition to our ongoing COVID-19 coverage for more than a year, during the last few weeks, many stories of high interest – a Dothan police-involved fatal shooting, coverage of severe weather, a community push to transform Dothan’s downtown, the possibility of legalized gambling coming to Alabama and, specifically to Houston County, and the deaths of a woman and two children at Lake Eufaula, just to name a few – have all been reported first online. This delivery is a lot different from yesteryear when newspapering was one-and-done in print on a daily basis.
That today’s newspapers are delivering content at a pace only imagined a decade ago underscores the demands of evolving lifestyles. Digital delivery allows the Eagle to send information to devices for immediate consumption. Again, the growing number of digital subscribers highlight that it’s our future, and I invite you to join our audience.
For current print subscribers who have not already activated your digital access, you’re only a few clicks away at no additional cost. Once your digital access is activated at the customer service link at dothaneagle.com (found in the menu bar on top left-hand side), you will have unlimited digital content anytime and anywhere internet service is available while still receiving your daily print edition.
Non-subscribers, a special low-cost offer for our digital-only subscription, which includes a replica e-edition of the daily Eagle as part of unlimited digital content, awaits you at the subscribe link in the customer service listing at dothaneagle.com. By the way, the introductory digital-only offer starts at $1 per month.
Then, each morning, typically around 4, you will receive an email that accesses your replica e-edition. When ready, open the email on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. During the day, when new content is posted, it’s available to you. You also need to set alerts notifying you of breaking news and top stories.
If instant 24/7 access to the area’s most-trusted news source digitally is not enough reason, here’s one more: A digital-only subscription helps support community journalism, ensuring the constant flow of local content that impacts our community from the only media source with more than 100 years of covering the Wiregrass and telling the stories about its residents. Come join us.
Terry Connor, editor of The Eagle who enjoys unlimited access to content via a digital-only subscription, can be reached at tconnor@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7962.