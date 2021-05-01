Digital delivery moving us forward

As I left my doctor’s visit, the brief newspaper discussion once again reminded me the Eagle is changing with the times – it’s no longer the newspaper where I honed my journalism skills in the 1980s and ‘90s. Yes, our daily print editions are important, especially to thousands who still treasure the morning home delivery and advertisers who want to reach those consumers, but the centerpiece of our current business model is digital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Eagle’s newsroom, the staff has embraced a digital-first approach while keeping its commitment of reporting information that impacts your lives. This approach includes posting stories, photos, videos and breaking news online at dothaneagle.com and our social media platforms first, and providing exclusive digital content, including a variety of newsletters on different topics.

In addition to our ongoing COVID-19 coverage for more than a year, during the last few weeks, many stories of high interest – a Dothan police-involved fatal shooting, coverage of severe weather, a community push to transform Dothan’s downtown, the possibility of legalized gambling coming to Alabama and, specifically to Houston County, and the deaths of a woman and two children at Lake Eufaula, just to name a few – have all been reported first online. This delivery is a lot different from yesteryear when newspapering was one-and-done in print on a daily basis.