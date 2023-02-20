FORT RUCKER - New developments at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum on post are what Museum Director Robert Mitchell outlined for members of the Fort Rucker Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America at the Saturday membership dinner meeting.

Mitchell spoke about stages in the development of Army Aviation reflected in the museum and the current construction of the new Training Support Facility adjacent to the museum.

MOAA has a national membership of approximately 350,000 members and is the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers.

MOAA is an advocate of a strong national defense and represents the interests of military officers and their families at every stage of their careers.