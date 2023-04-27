The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is gearing up to celebrate Go Public Gardens Day on Saturday, May 20.

Created by the American Public Gardens Association, Go Public Gardens Day was formerly known as National Public Gardens Week. On the day, public gardens all across the country will encourage the general public to visit, explore, learn, support, and volunteer at public gardens.

DABG will take part in the one-day event and visitors to the gardens are admitted for free. A variety of different groups will be on hand during the event to provide gardening knowledge and expertise.

Some of those organizations include the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, Coffee County Master Gardeners Association, Claybank Master Gardeners Association, Jackson County (Florida) Master Gardeners Association, Wiregrass Rose Society, Wiregrass Daylily Society, Wiregrass Beekeepers Association, and the Thistle N’ Dixie Flower Bar.

DABG's Wings of Wonder butterfly house will be open during the event in order to allow visitors to walk among 500 native butterflies. Entrance into Wings of Wonder requires a $3 timed ticket that can be purchased in the botanical center lobby.

Presentations will include sessions on composting, attracting butterflies, bonsai, container gardens, how to gather soil samples, and much more. Children's activities will be available in the demonstration garden and a food truck is expected to be onsite as well.

Activities get underway at 10 a.m. and will last through 4 p.m. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or go to www.dabg.com.