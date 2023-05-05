Plans are underway at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) to celebrate “Go Public Gardens" day on Saturday, May 20. Created by the American Public Gardens Association, the “Go Public Gardens” campaign was formerly known as “National Public Gardens Week.” All over the U.S., public gardens will encourage the general public to visit, explore, learn, support, and volunteer at public gardens.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will participate with a one-day event May 20. Visitors to the Gardens will enjoy free admission to the garden grounds all day, along with the opportunity to visit with and learn from a variety of gardening experts throughout the garden grounds.

Expected to be on hand will be members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, Coffee County Master Gardeners Association, Claybank Master Gardeners Association, Jackson County, Florida, Master Gardeners Association, Wiregrass Rose Society, Wiregrass Daylily Society, Wiregrass Beekeepers Association, Thistle N’ Dixie Flower Bar, and others. Also on hand will be agents from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System along with DABG staff and volunteers.

“Wings of Wonder”, DABG’s new 1,800 square-foot Butterfly House will be open for visitors to experience walking among 500 native butterflies. Entrance to “Wings of Wonder” will require a timed ticket ($3 each) and are available at the Botanical Center Lobby entrance.

Presentations will include sessions on composting, attracting butterflies, bonsai, container gardens, how to gather soil samples and more. The Tropical House, Herb Garden and the Pitcher Plant Bog located in the Demonstration Garden will be staffed and ready to answer your questions. The Walden Farmhouse will be open to Garden visitors and will offer free lemon-aide to help satisfy your thirst. Hands-on children’s activities in the Demonstration Garden will be included, and there will be a “Children’s Story Stage” featuring the reading of some favorite children’s books in the Michelin Outdoor Classroom, sponsored by Downtown Books. Visitors will also find a food truck & refreshments near the picnic pavilion to satisfy your appetite. Activities get underway at 10 a.m. and will last until 4p.m. “GO PUBLIC GARDENS” Day is co-hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a growing “legacy collection” of native azaleas, including all the azaleas native to Alabama. Other features of the 46-acre garden include a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, Tropical House and more. In addition, DABG has a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground and both large and small spaces for rentals. The garden’s primary structure is the 8,000 square-foot Ralph & Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Avenue in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, please contact the Garden office (334) 793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.