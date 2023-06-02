The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce is taking a trip to Scotland in October and the general public is invited to join them on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

During the eight-day trip, which will be Oct. 1-8, travelers will experience everything Scotland has to offer, including six nights of first-class accommodations, daily breakfast, one lunch and dinner, and city tours of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The trip cost is $3,299 per person and space is limited. The Chamber is recommending you act fast so you don't miss out on the opportunity to exchange ideas with local businesses, make new friends, and build memories that will last a lifetime.

An informational meeting with Chamber Discoveries will be held at the Dothan Area Chamber, 102 Jamestown Blvd., closer to the travel date.

For more information about the trip, contact Lori Wilcoxon at 334-792-5138 or lori@dothan.com. A full trip itinerary can be found at centaur.chamberdiscoveries.com.