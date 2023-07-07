Eight years ago, Damon Crunk started building campers in a single-car garage. Now, his trailers can be found across America.

"We're just a family-run business," Crunk, owner of Vintage Trailer Works, said. "We've grown a little bit each year, and now we sell these things everywhere."

Located at 935 Tate Drive in Dothan, Vintage Trailer Works offers a wide range of custom-built teardrop trailers and retro campers. Customers can choose from five models, including the XTR Off-Road, X-Sport ST, XTC, XL, and Blackhawk, and all the models, except for the Blackhawk, have several design packages to choose from.

Crunk said the XTR Off-Road is the most common camper the company builds.

"It is what we're most known for," Crunk said. "I'd say about 90% of our customers have an XTR."

The XTR has four design options. The Basecamp is the cheapest and equipped with amenities such as roof racks, lights, outlets, cabinets, and a queen-size mattress. Commander, the most expensive XTR, features an awning, a shower tent surrounding the passenger side, a kitchen, a removable side table, and slide-under storage bins.

Depending on the model, the price ranges from $6,995 to $27,995.

"In the market, a decent off-road trailer will go for about $15,000," Crunk said. "But most of them are in the $45,000 range. I think ours are more economical because of the location we're in, and although the campers are expensive, we try not to rip anybody off."

The process of building a trailer involves cutting steel, welding it, painting it, cutting wood, and connecting the wood to the frame. Crunk said it takes about two weeks to assemble the trailer from start to finish.

Since starting the business in 2015, some trailers Crunk has built have survived tornadoes and car accidents with minimal damage. He believes durability makes his trailers stand out compared to others on the market.

"We make sure the frame is a strong base, and the materials that go into it are high quality," Crunk said. "One got t-boned out in the desert in Moab, Utah, and it knocked the body off the trailer. The customer picked up the body, strapped it on the trailer, and continued driving. You couldn't do something like that with one of those campers they build in Indiana because 90% of them would've disintegrated on impact."

Once trailers are complete, they are shipped from the company's base in Dothan and delivered to a local dealer who sells them to customers. Right now, the company has nine authorized dealers and 14 sales representatives across America.

Crunk said the trailers are normally used by people who want to camp on top of a mountain as opposed to those who may want to camp on a local campground.

"Most of these go out west of the Mississippi," Crunk said. "There's a lot more land where people can explore and camp away from everybody. They're not really made for campgrounds; they're made for people who want to go camping on a mountain or in the middle of a desert."

Crunk has been in the trailer business for over 35 years. He started Vintage Trailer Works eight years ago to build old-school campers with modern amenities.

"I came up with this idea in 2010 and started doing all of the paperwork for the business in 2015," Crunk said. "Originally, we were just going to build retro campers with new amenities, so that's where the name Vintage Trailer Works came from. Then I got my wife a Jeep, and we began looking into some of the teardrop style off-road campers."

In the beginning, Crunk built eight campers in a single-car garage at his house. As the business grew, Crunk eventually found a 7,500-square-foot building on Headland Avenue in Dothan and worked out of that facility from 2017 until last year before moving to a warehouse on Tate Drive.

Currently, Crunk employs his son, wife, nephews, and 10 other shop workers. He hopes to bring in more employees and dealers as the company continues to grow.

"We're ready for growth," Crunk said. "I want to have 25 people working in the shop, and we're always looking for dealers. This fall, we also plan to open a showroom so people can come in, look at trailers, and purchase parts. We have great things planned, and I'm looking forward to the future."