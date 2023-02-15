The City of Dothan and the Dothan Botanical Gardens will host several activities on Thursday, Feb. 23, in celebration of Arbor Day.

Arbor Day celebrates the planting, maintenance, and preservation of trees. In Alabama, the day is celebrated during the last full week of February.

Events will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Dothan Botanical Gardens with a tree-planting ceremony. A Live Oak tree will be planted in honor of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners, an organization that promotes gardening and has supported a variety of projects throughout the Wiregrass area.

Following the tree planting, the Alabama Forestry Commission will hold a tree giveaway in which nine different species of tree seedlings will be given out. The event will conclude at 11 a.m. with a short tree identification walk through the gardens.

No admission fee will be charged to participate in the Arbor Day activities.