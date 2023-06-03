The Dothan Career Center will host an employer job fair on Wednesday, June 21, from 1-4 p.m. at the Sterling Event Services Center.

Over 50 employers including the City of Dothan, ECORE International, Great Southern Wood, Southeast Health, M1 Support Services, Flowers Hospital, Twitchell, Houston County Personnel, Buffalo Rock, and WRC Inc. are expected to attend.

The event is free for job seekers and walk-ins are encouraged. For more information about the event, contact the Dothan Career Center at 334-792-2121, or reach out to senior manager Cara Reeves directly at 334-792-2121 ext. 85333.