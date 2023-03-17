During its regular quarterly meeting, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors and Military Affairs Committee Chairman (Ret.) Col. Tom Boyle honored four local area high school JROTC cadets for their outstanding leadership and performance during the current 2022-2023 school year.

Also receiving a Cadet of the Year Leadership award, but unable to attend the ceremony was Cadet Maj. Jonathan Lett and his Program Commander Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nathaniel Barley from Daleville High School Army JROTC. “The Military Affairs Committee is proud to have the opportunity to honor these outstanding students and their commanders,” said Boyle. During the presentations, the commanders had the opportunity to talk about the student’s involvement in the JROTC program and future plans.