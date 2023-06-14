At a June 13 meeting, The Dothan City Board of Education approved short-term capital plans that will go into effect during the 2024-25 school year.

With a 4-2 vote, the board approved a recommendation of the following actions to be implemented as a short-range capital plan in 2024-25:

• Establish a 6th Grade Center at Girard Intermediate School

• Convert all K-2 schools to K-3 schools

• Convert all K-6 schools to K-5 schools

• Convert Carver School for Math, Science and Technology from Grades 3-6 to Grades 4-6

• Convert Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School from K-6 to PreK-3

This recommendation was a result of several community meetings that were held during the 2022-23 school year. The plan offers a temporary solution to the district's shifting population.

This reconfiguration will free up existing classroom spaces in overcrowded schools and help populate empty classrooms at others. Due to this proposed action, the Beverlye, Faine, Girard, Heard, and Slingluff districts, must be rezoned.

The board and district will undergo additional planning and design in a variety of areas including curriculum design and rezoning during the upcoming school year.