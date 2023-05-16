Personnel from all different facets of Emergency Medical Services will be honored throughout next week.

"This is an awesome time for us to recognize the components of the Emergency Medical Services," Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said. "When you think of EMS, you think of the word 'team' because various agencies work nonstop in order to provide the best services possible from the pre-hospital setting all the way to the hospital."

During a regular Tuesday meeting, the City of Dothan commission declared May 21-27, 2023, as Emergency Medical Services Week to recognize the accomplishments of EMS workers who stay ready to give around the clock lifesaving care.

Throughout the week, members throughout the community will be recognized and thanked for the job they do, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.

"I think everyone here understands the value and importance of what they do for our city," Saliba, said.

A variety of individuals including first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, administrators, educators, nurses, physicians, and members of the general public, help make up the EMS system. No matter the area of specialty, all members of the EMS system go through extensive training and education in order to keep their skills sharp.

Williams is proud of the city's EMS system.

"We are grateful for all of the members of Dothan's EMS," Williams, said. "They do a great job each and every day."

In other action Tuesday, the city commission:

— Proclaimed June 1-7 as CPR and AED Awareness Week.

— Proclaimed May as Foster Care Month.

— Proclaimed May 15-21 as Salvation Army Week.

— Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (Off Premises Only) for Tobacco Shop, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 7, by David Moore.

— Amended Chapter 62, Article III, Noise, of the City of Dothan Code of Ordinances to reference the geography of the Entertainment District in Section 62-102.

— Confirmed the costs incurred in the weed abatement of properties determined to be nuisances and turning the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the respective lots and/or parcels of land.

— Entered into a contract with McLean Engineering Company, Inc. in the amount of $154,000 to perform engineering design services for the design of a backup electric supply station for the City of Dothan electrical system.

— Submitted the 2022 Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Annual Reports to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the city’s three wastewater treatment plants.

— Agreed to allow the Fire Department to issue a fireworks permit for the National Peanut Festival Fireworks Display to be held on July 1, 2023.

— Entered into a contract with Seay, Seay & Litchfield, P.C., to provide design and construction administration services for a fee of $612,680.25 for the construction of the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center, and appropriated funds for said contract.

— Entered into a permit agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for a new fire hydrant and sanitary sewer service at 3073 South Oates St. for a new urgent care medical office.

— Entered into a permit agreement with ALDOT for the construction of a turnout to West Main Street for the city’s new Fire Station #10.

— Entered into an agreement with ALDOT for the maintenance of a sidewalk to be constructed along West Main Street in conjunction with the city’s new Fire Station #10.

— Authorized the mayor to sign the required application and associated documents for an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Grant for Tier 2 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Projects Along Non-Interstate Corridors for the purchase and installation of two electric vehicle charging stations at James Oates Park.

— Entered into an agreement with IntermarkGroup, Inc., on behalf of the Alabama Tourism Department, for filming productions at Water World.

— Entered into an agreement with IntermarkGroup, Inc., on behalf of the Alabama Tourism Department, for filming productions at Forever Wild Trails.

— Entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with Wallace Community College Dothan to provide Adult Basic Education services to be held at the Andrew Belle Community Center.

— Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission concerning responsibilities associated with the establishment of a regional police academy.

— Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission’s Law Enforcement Academy concerning fees associated with the regional police academy.

— Appropriated $10,000 to the Dothan Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to provide funding for the Future Masters Golf Tournament to be held at Highland Oaks.

— Declared certain personal property as obsolete and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and authorized the disposal of said property by whatever means is determined to be in the best interest of the City.

— Approved payment of invoices for the month of April 2023 in the amount of $15,065,470.26.

— Awarded bids and approved other purchases over $15,000 by the city, and appropriating funds for said purchases.

— Approved advance travel requests for city employees.