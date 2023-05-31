Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042 bid to purchase over 100 band instruments and equipment for band and music classes at three different schools.

Some of the purchased items include tubas, trumpets, speakers, and subwoofers. All of the equipment will be used for classes at Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy, and Dothan Preparatory Academy.

“I'm so excited that the board has made it possible for our students to have new equipment and I know the students are excited as well,” Adrian P. Broughton II, Associate Director of Bands for Dothan City Schools, said in a press release. “This is a huge step forward in ensuring that the instrumental music programs in Dothan City Schools will continue to thrive for years to come.”

"We are pleased to be able to have the funds available to provide the latest band instruments for our Fine Arts Departments. This is an investment in our Fine Arts and Band programs that is unprecedented and will update instruments that in some cases are decades old. We are excited about the future of our Fine Arts and Band programs and know that this investment will reap great rewards for our students in the future," Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said.

Funds for this purchase were secured through the Fiscal Year 2023 American Rescue Plan.