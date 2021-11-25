Dothan City Schools implements Peer Helpers program

The Dothan City School (DCS) system is collaborating with ThriveWay, a program that works to promote the importance of mental health for students, to implement a Peer Helper program at each school.

“This program was introduced to us through our Mental Health Coordinator Andrea Zavitz and the liaisons with the Alabama Department of Education officials in prevention and support,” Dr. Debra Wright, Title IX coordinator of DCS, said.

ThriveWay was first implemented in Baldwin County Schools when parents from Foley lost their 16-year-old daughter in 1997 to suicide after learning she had expressed to her friends that she felt that no one would miss her if she were gone.

Because her friends did not understand the seriousness of her words, her comments were not reported, so her family established the Peer Helper program with hopes that students of all ages would be provided with more assistance and positive reinforcement and to prevent others from having to go through a loss like theirs.

“Peer Helpers promote positivity in their school by being there for other students who may need a friend, smile or pat on their back,” said Heather Harden, LinC resource teacher and a coordinator of the program at Highlands Elementary School.