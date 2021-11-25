Dothan City Schools implements Peer Helpers program

The Dothan City School (DCS) system is collaborating with ThriveWay, a program that works to promote the importance of mental health for students, to implement a Peer Helper program at each school.
“This program was introduced to us through our Mental Health Coordinator Andrea Zavitz and the liaisons with the Alabama Department of Education officials in prevention and support,” Dr. Debra Wright, Title IX coordinator of DCS, said.
ThriveWay was first implemented in Baldwin County Schools when parents from Foley lost their 16-year-old daughter in 1997 to suicide after learning she had expressed to her friends that she felt that no one would miss her if she were gone.
Because her friends did not understand the seriousness of her words, her comments were not reported, so her family established the Peer Helper program with hopes that students of all ages would be provided with more assistance and positive reinforcement and to prevent others from having to go through a loss like theirs.
“Peer Helpers promote positivity in their school by being there for other students who may need a friend, smile or pat on their back,” said Heather Harden, LinC resource teacher and a coordinator of the program at Highlands Elementary School.
Peer Helpers are chosen based on an application process that includes teacher recommendations, interviews with student applicants, and students’ written answers to questions based on real-life situations.
Students have login access to a portal connected with their program coordinators where they document any issues or situations they have witnessed, as well as each time they help a student.
“The program trains students how to be more aware of their surroundings and how to carry on conversations with open-ended questions to other students who need someone to talk to,” Melissa Kinyon, a Highlands counselor, said. “They are extra sets of eyes and ears in the school and learn a lot of problem-solving skills along the way.”
Highlands Peer Helper Iysa Duddy said training taught her a lot, and she has already used several skills. “It felt good to help another student,” Duddy said.
“I think this great program is about loyalty and trusting each other. If one of your peers is having a bad day, they may be more comfortable reaching out to other kids instead of their teachers,” Highlands Peer Helper Jonathan Sack said.
In addition to training, Peer Helpers learn about the importance of confidentiality and are required to sign a code of ethics form.
School program coordinators also received specialized training at the beginning of the school year, and several DCS staff members attended the Annual National Peer Program Conference earlier this month at Perdido Beach.
“The conference trained us to implement behavioral strategies and coping mechanisms for students with emotional challenges,” Crystal Forehand, an art teacher and program coordinator at Kelly Springs Elementary School, said.
Forehand said they wanted their team to include diverse students who understand hardships or have possibly already been through difficult situations in life.
“Kids talk to kids,” Forehand said. “It is easier to discuss your feelings with someone who can relate to what you’re going through no matter what age you are.”
Wright said she is proud of DCS students and staff for implementing such a needed and worthy program to assist students as they help each other, learn new skills to grow and develop and build a tool chest of resources.