Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dothan City Schools has recognized the teachers and staff members who took part in the inaugural aspiring leaders program.

The program, which is the first of its kind in southeast Alabama, focuses on a multi-facet learning and understanding of self as it pertains to leadership and developing their pedagogy. Throughout the school year, 16 people who work in a variety of different positions within the school system participated in the program and nearly half of the participants are presently working in a leadership capacity.

"One of my immediate goals for Dothan City Schools was to implement an internal training platform for leaders within the district," Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said. "The Dothan City Schools Leadership Academy was designed to properly train and equip our school leaders to be more productive members of our team.

"This initiative has grown to also include support leaders and aspiring leaders. Our aspiring leaders are our next generation of principals, assistant principals, directors, supervisors, and hopefully superintendents! We are excited for the future opportunities of all of our aspiring leaders and have the utmost confidence that their sharpened skills will result in continued improvement for our schools. We are extremely proud of this year's cohort!"

Participants were required to attend sessions highlighting a wide range of different leadership topics including culture and climate, strategic operations, human resources and instructional best practices. Participants were also required to be mentor leads at the new Teacher Induction Academy.

“Although the initial training is complete, the aspiring leaders cohort will continue to grow in their leadership development as they attend upcoming professional development sessions alongside district administrators," Maria Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, said. "I feel that we are creating a strong pathway toward leadership for our employees who are seeking administrative positions.”

Applications for 2023-24 program opened earlier this year, and the second cohort will begin training this summer.

2022-2023 aspiring leaders program participants:

• Vantney Alums, teacher, Dothan Preparatory Academy

• Ashley Braswell, teacher, Morris Slingluff Elementary School

• Krystol (Nikki) Cochran, instructional coach, DCS Head Start

• Shannon Cook, instructional coach, Hidden Lake Primary School

• Dr. Peppi Cooper, teacher, Dothan City Virtual School

• Dr. Kristen Dawkins, instructional coach, Carver School for Math, Science and Technology

• U’Rosia Faulk, instructional coach, Heard Elementary School

• Jeaneva Mitchell, assistant principal, Kelly Springs Elementary School

• Celeste Morehead, counselor, Carver 9th Grade Academy

• Donna Norwalk, teacher, Girard Intermediate School

• Vincent Owens, teacher, Carver 9th Grade Academy

• Anika Pippin, teacher, Morris Slingluff Elementary School

• Amanda Smith, instructional coach, Highlands Elementary School

• Nichole Thomas, teacher, Carver 9th Grade Academy

• Robert Watson, teacher, PASS Academy