Dothan City students made impressive gains in last year's science fair and stepped their game up even more this year.

In grades 4-12, participation tripled to over 660 students compared to last year. Around 120 students participated in the ACOM District Fair in January and nearly 60 students moved on to the regional competition in February at Auburn University.

Student winners from Highlands Elementary, Carver Math, Science, and Technology, Selma Street Elementary, and Dothan Preparatory Academy, also took part in the state competition in April at Auburn University.

"It’s always a great day when we can celebrate the success of our students, and to have this kind of participation is outstanding!” Dr. Mark Dunaway, District Instructional Specialist, said in a press release. “This is the success you expect when you empower students to challenge their thinking and experience that [productive struggle]. It gives them an extra skill set that prepares them for other things in school and beyond.”

The district presented all 668 participants with a medal in order to celebrate this achievement and honor their academic success.

“This was important,” Dunaway said. “Our students have worked hard and continue to shine. We want them to feel special.” In addition, Science Leads from each school were presented with a plaque acknowledging their leadership and support.

Dothan City Schools wants to thank all teachers, parents, administrators, student mentors, and Dr. Audrey Vasauskas and her team from ACOM for continuing to support this endeavor. ACOM has been partnered with the district since 2015.

“ACOM has been instrumental in providing a number of resources and encouraging our students to think like scientists. We are grateful for the longevity of their support,” Dunaway said.

Jumping ahead to the next school year, science leads will meet with students and teachers in August to gauge interest. Once that is complete, students will start researching and planning their projects until late November. Local fairs will be held in December followed by the ACOM District Fair in Jan. 2024. All students are encouraged to participate.