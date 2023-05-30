According to Dothan City Schools, the Community Eligibility Provision, a non-pricing meal service option for schools or districts with high-poverty populations, will provide the meals to students at no cost for four years.

"Implementing the Community Eligibility Provision in Dothan City Schools allows us to join the Hunger Free Alabama Coalition. Its mission is to prevent and eliminate hunger and malnutrition in Alabama,” Dr. Dennis Coe, superintendent of Dothan City Schools, said in a press release. “The CEP program for our schools will provide two meals per day at no cost for all of our students. We are encouraged that this program will help keep the children of Dothan fed, healthy, and ready to learn."