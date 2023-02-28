The Tractor Supply Company store in Dothan will host a pet treat tasting event on Mar. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order to give pets an opportunity to sample a wide variety of different treats that are available at Tractor Supply Company.
"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," Tyler Massey, manager of the Dothan Tractor Supply store, said in a press release. "From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Mar. 11, 2023, to let your pet find its treat of choice."
The event is open to the general public and will take place at 3775 West Main St.
For more information, contact the Dothan Tractor Supply at 334-792-8024.