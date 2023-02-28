The Tractor Supply Company store in Dothan will host a pet treat tasting event on Mar. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order to give pets an opportunity to sample a wide variety of different treats that are available at Tractor Supply Company.

"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," Tyler Massey, manager of the Dothan Tractor Supply store, said in a press release. "From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Mar. 11, 2023, to let your pet find its treat of choice."