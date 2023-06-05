New policies have been put into place for the Dothan Civic Center and Opera House.

Starting Monday, June 5, all bags must be a clear 12-inch by 12-inch tote or Ziplock bag. Purses, backpacks, and fanny packs will not be allowed.

Medical and diaper bags are allowed but may be subject to inspection by security. Items such as weapons, outside food and beverages, laser pointers, cigarettes, and vapes are prohibited.

Changes are also being made to the ticket policy. Only tickets purchased from Etix will be honored and once your ticket is scanned, you will not be allowed to re-enter the Civic Center or Opera House.