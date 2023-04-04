After a lengthy discussion during its regular meeting on Tuesday, the City of Dothan commission split the vote on whether to purchase four homes in order to help solve flooding issues.

"I'm not sure there is enough public benefit to this project," commissioner Gantt Pierce, said. "I'm very worried about the precedent that this could set across the city. This is a considerable amount of money, and we don't know the actual ramifications or results that will garner from purchasing these properties."

The properties are located at 603 North Pontiac Ave., 700 North Cherokee Ave., 1502 Oak Drive, and 1510 Oak Drive. The combined cost of the purchase was around $1 million.

Each property is located along an area known as the Girard Drainage Basin, and the city was looking to buy and demolish the homes to make improvements to the basin and hopefully alleviate flooding issues.

This isn't the first time the city has looked to purchase properties along the basin. In a January 2023 meeting, the commission approved the purchase of two Tacoma Street properties at 1502 and 1504, for $310,500 and $405,000 respectively.

According to public works director Tommy Wright, with the heavy rainfall the area has seen over the last week, standing water in the road was an issue.

"We did have water in the street last week," Wright said. "It covered the road but didn't get to the point of touching homes."

Mayor Mark Saliba said although the vote is difficult, purchasing the properties is the right decision for the city.

"I understand the danger of precedent, but this is the best way to move forward with this project," Saliba said. "This isn't going to be the only basin that we'll need to fix in the future so maybe they'll be a variety of different solutions. But for this circumstance, this is the best thing to do."

In the end, it was a 3-3 vote with commissioners Kevin Dorsey, Aristotle Kirkland, and Pierce voting against the purchases. Mayor Saliba and commissioners John Ferguson and David Crutchfield voted for the idea. Commissioner Bradley Bedwell was not present at the meeting.

In other action, the commission:

— Proclaimed April 9-14 as Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

— Proclaimed April 10-14 as Community Development Week.

— Proclaimed April as Autism Awareness Month.

— Proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

— Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (Off Premises Only) for S and T Dothan 1 located at 812 West Main Street by Jay Patel.

— Accepted the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (Audit) for Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022.

— Rezoned property owned by Hasnain Meghani, located at 2197 Denton Road, from R-1 (Residential, Single-Family, Low Density) District to R-4 (Residential, Attached, High Density) District.

— Rezoned property owned by Realo Properties, located at 2870 Montgomery Highway, from L-I (Light Industry) District to B-2 (Highway Commercial) District.

— Entered into a contract with the Southeast Alabama Softball Umpires Association for two certified umpires to officiate during the Dothan Diamond Classic Softball Tournament at a cost of $60 per game.

— Entered into a contract with the Wiregrass High School Umpires Association for two certified officials to officiate during the Dothan Diamond Classic Softball Tournament at a cost of $60 per game.

— Entered into a contract with the Southeast Alabama Baseball Umpires Association for two certified umpires to officiate during the 2023 Dixie Boys regular season at a cost of $140 per game.

— Renewed the agreement with Microsoft for three (3) years for Volume Licensing for continued operations and support of all installed Microsoft software versions, as well as cloud security and reliability of email communications.

— Agreed to proceed with all steps necessary to carry out the proposed expansion to the facility boundary of the Dothan Landfill.

— Entered into an agreement with the State of Alabama for the Intersection Improvements at US-84 and John D. Odom Road, which said project is estimated at $3,609,162 with the City’s share of cost estimated to be $1,609,162.

— Entered into an agreement with Poly Inc. for professional consulting services for the design of Intersection Improvements at US-84 and John D. Odom Road, for a not to exceed amount of $312,101, and appropriated funds for said agreement.

— Awarded the bid, entered into an agreement, and issued a Notice to Proceed to Lewis Inc. for the 2023–2024 Asphalt Patch in the amount of $152,262.

— Approved a change order with Suncoast Infrastructure Inc. for the B4-52 Comprehensive Basin Rehabilitation Project to increase the contract time for substantial completion by 178 days, increase the final payment by 149 days, and adjust and add additional work with no net increase in the original contract price.

— Amended the agreement with Barge Design Solutions Inc. for the B4-52 Comprehensive Basin Rehabilitation Project by increasing the amount of the contract by $90,200 due to material supply issues and changes to the professional services scope.

— Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000 by the City.

— Approved advance travel requests for City employees.

— Accepted a statutory warranty deed from the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority for a parcel of real estate located at 131 East Main Street for the Events Plaza project.