Out of the 271 urban areas that participated in the first quarter 2023 Cost of Living Index (COLI), the Dothan area ranked in the top 25 for lowest cost areas in the country.

According to the Dothan Area Chamber, the Dothan area came out with an overall index cost of 89.3, nearly 11 percent below the national average of 100. To compare, Manhattan, New York recorded an index of 222, meaning it is more than double to cost to live there than in Dothan.

The Cost of Living Index is important research for our economic and community development efforts as it provides timely and comparable information to business prospects and persons moving or considering moving into the area," Colton Cureton, DACC's vice president of economic development, said in a press release.

"It is also important to note that this quarter’s report indicated the Dothan area was the lowest cost area in Alabama to purchase a can of peaches, get a tire rotation and total overall energy costs for utilities. Our area continues to shine by providing low costs in housing, health care and utilities."

The COLI measures regional differences in cost of consumer goods and services for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile. Covering 61 items, the chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and university applied economics centers, collect the prices in each participating urban area.

The composite index is based on six different categories including housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.