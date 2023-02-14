From delivering babies to saving lives in emergency rooms, nurses perform countless difficult and sometimes heartbreaking duties each day.

They’ve risked their lives to help others. They’ve worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.

The Dothan Eagle’s Nurses: The Heart of Health Care awards program will seek to recognize those outstanding local nurses helping others, said Sam Williams, general manager and director of local sales for the Eagle.

“Nurses are heroes each day for all they do, including their extraordinary efforts during the last three years,” Williams said. “Now, we want to help the Wiregrass community highlight their accomplishments, celebrate their work and recognize their service.”

Starting today, you can nominate a nurse or health care worker making a difference in the Wiregrass. Visit dothaneagle.com/contests/nurses2023/ and tell us why they’ve earned your admiration. Submissions will remain open through March 6.