New technology is helping two Dothan driving ranges stay busy.

"We've definitely seen a rise of new customers," Nick Powell from the Dothan Driving Range said. "A lot of repeat customers have also been coming back often because it is more enjoyable."

In the last couple of years, both the Dothan National Golf Course and the Dothan Driving Range were equipped with Toptracer technology. Founded in 2006 by Daniel Forsgren, Toptracer uses two high-end cameras that measure a variety of different factors, including the drive distance, ball speed, apex speed, and club speed.

Toptracer also allows players to compete against one another in games such as longest drive and closest to the pin. Customers can even play at different golf courses.

"You can put the app on your phone and play at other locations," Frankie Clark, manager of the Dothan National Golf Club, said. "They have St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, and a lot of other cool places on there."

Clark said the technology is also good for those who are looking to test out different clubs.

"If you've got a 9 iron and you want to know how far you can hit it, you can hit 10 balls up there and it will give you an average distance," Clark said.

In March of this year, the Dothan Driving Range installed the Toptracer equipment in order to broaden its customer base and provide more entertainment for people who may not have an interest in playing golf on a course.

"This has kind of been what Galaxy Bowling did for bowling; not everybody who goes Galaxy Bowling is going to start playing in bowling tournaments," Powell said. "It's the same concept for golf because pro golfers aren't going to use the entertainment style and those who use the entertainment style aren't going to go out on the golf course. The biggest thing we're trying to do is grow more customers and we want more people to have fun practicing."

The entertainment factor is also present at Dothan National. The club hosts a two-man scramble competition every Wednesday and Thursday night in which the players go head-to head on the same course.

About two years ago, Dothan National owner John Hendricks spotted Toptracer at a driving range in Vero Beach, Florida. He decided to bring the idea to Dothan and since then, business has been booming and the club is looking add 10 more bays.

"We're thinking about adding ten more right now," Clark said. "Weekends are slammed and both kids and the older folks have a lot of fun with it. It can get very busy out there and that thing stays open some nights until 12:30 or 1 a.m."

The Dothan Driving Range is also considering expansion.

"We have ten bays right now," David Lewis, with the Dothan Driving Range, said. "In about a year, we're hoping we can bring in ten more. For right now, we are going to keep riding this wave for as long as we can. But we eventually want to expand and see how far we can take it."

Both facilities lease the technology from Toptracer. Clark said the company will come and show you how to use the equipment. Following the training, you rent the technology per bay and pay a fee each month.

Due to its popularity, Clark believes every driving range in the country will soon be equipped with Toptracer technology.

"I think this trend will continue," Clark said. "The one big thing is that weather doesn't affect it. If it's raining, you are under a roof and can still play it. I know they have issues with it up north because snow can make it tough to follow the ball. But down here, we don't have to worry about that."