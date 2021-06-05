 Skip to main content
Dothan High School Class of 2021 graduates Saturday
Dothan High School Class of 2021 graduates Saturday

  • Updated
Members of the Dothan High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Saturday morning at the Celebrity Station amphitheater at The Crossing at Big Creek.

This senior class, similar to those across the area, state and nation, will always be remembered as the one that attended the entire school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the challenges of in-person and virtual classes to missed extracurricular and sporting events to wearing masks and more, it was a year like no other.

Congratulations to all members of the Class of 2021 - job well done!

