A Dothan homebuilder and his office manager are charged with multiple counts of fraud following a year-long fraud investigation conducted by the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan Kriser, owner of Kriser Homes South, and his office manager, Shelly Lynn Brown, both of Dothan, turned themselves in to the Sheriff's Office several days after a warrant was issued on March 7. Each is charged with 29 counts of residential fraud; Brown is also charged with 33 counts of possession of a forged instrument, second-degree.

In March 2022, the Houston County Sheriff's Office launched a fraud investigation into Kriser Homes South after a homeowner presented a certificate of occupancy to Dothan Utilities. The document appeared to have come from Houston County despite the fact that the county doesn't issue those certificates.

Cpl. Brandon Barnes, who led the investigation, said the forged certificate of occupancy wasn't a mistake.

"We're not isolated to one mistake," Barnes said. "This pattern of deception was repeated time and time again as this investigation spanned over a minimum period of about five years."

Throughout the investigation several other documents -- including building permits, a sewage inspection, and termite bond records -- were found to be fraudulent and forged.

Three mortgage companies and a pest control company were affected by the crimes, and it is unclear why the two committed the alleged fraud, officials said.

Kriser is being held on a $435,000 bond; Brown's bond is set at $930,000.

During the early stages of the investigation, Kriser Homes South disbanded and became Smart Homes of the Wiregrass. Since the company has a building license, it may still conduct business despite the charges against the owner.

"If they want to continue to keep the doors open and do business, they are free to do so as long as they do it the right way," Barnes said. "If they're not going to do business the right way, the Houston County Sheriff's Office will make sure they do it the right way."