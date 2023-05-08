Thick smoke filled the Dothan skyline on Monday afternoon after a two-story home went up in flames.
At around 1:20 p.m., the Dothan Fire Department rushed to the scene of a large fire at a home on Creek Ridge Road, near the intersection of Berry Patch Lane.
Multiple agencies including Dothan Police and Pilcher's Ambulance responded as well.
No injuries were reported, and the home is considered to be a total loss.
