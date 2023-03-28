Thick smoke filled the air across the Ross Clark Circle on Tuesday afternoon as a Dothan hotel went up in flames.

At around 11:30 a.m., the Dothan Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at the Howard Johnson located at 2244 Ross Clark Circle, near the Rodeo Mexican Restaurant.

Multiple agencies including Dothan Fire, Police, and Pilcher's Ambulance responded to the scene.

"First units arrived on the scene and quickly found smoke and fire coming from the side of the structure," Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said. "They made an initial attack and got inside fairly quickly. It took us a few minutes to knock it down, but we do have it now under control."

Officials said the fire started on the second floor of the building. Fire officials are unsure of what caused the fire as they were working to ventilate smoke out of the structure in order to begin an investigation.

"We don't have a cause at the moment, we are not even close to figuring it out, to be honest," Williams said.

No firefighters were injured putting out the blaze. According to Williams, there were civilians inside of the hotel when the fire started but they were able to make it out of the structure safely.

Williams credits his department for the job they've been doing over the last couple of days.

"It's been a rough four or five days for the Dothan Fire Department, we've had a lot going on," Williams said. "All of our members do a remarkable job and I'm proud of them."