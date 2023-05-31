Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dothan Housing Authority is offering a summer feeding program at four community sites throughout the summer for children 18 years and under.

The program provides affordable housing communities and the public with crucial services that have long-term benefits.

“The feeding program has been a sought-after endeavor since I began serving as the CEO here at Dothan Housing,” Samuel P. Crawford, CEO of Dothan Housing, said in a press release. “The ability to provide support at multiple locations is commendable and a reflection of our team members’ passion towards our community as a whole.”

Beginning June 5 through July 21, meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the community rooms at the following Dothan Housing locations:

• Crimson Ridge Apartments, 109 Booker St.

• Jamison Village, 705 N. Lena St.

• Phoenix Rising, 909 S. Ussery St.

• Henry Green Apartments, 602 S. Lena St.

“I’m excited for our agency to provide nutritious meals to children on our properties and within our communities at no cost. Our team is trained and ready to serve,” Samiyah Craddock, Dothan Housing Resident Services Manager, said.

According to experts at No Kid Hungry, the feeding program can help mitigate summer weight gain, cognitive decline, and summer learning loss among children. In the long run, it may also help increase high school graduation rates and reduce susceptibility to chronic disease.

For more information about the summer feeding program, contact Leah Gunn at lgunn@dothanhousing.org.