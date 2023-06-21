Dothan Housing has awarded LaMarion Durr with the first ever Susan Morrison Memorial Scholarship for 2023.

Durr, a Dothan High School graduate, received his $2,500 award on Wednesday, June 21, during a Dothan Housing Board of Commissioners meeting.

"I would like to thank everyone who assisted in the process for the Susan Morrison Memorial Scholarship," Tera S. Wells, DH Fund Development Coordinator, said in a press release. "We are excited that LaMarion has accepted the scholarship award as our first recipient, and we look forward to his future success."

Named after the late Susan Morrison, a former member of the Dothan Housing Board of Commissioners and local Realtor, this scholarship, created by Our Community Inc, aims to provide educational opportunities for residents and clients who live in Dothan Housing.

OCI wants to see all people view "housing" as an opportunity to improve their lives and the lives of their families for generations to come. The organization believes education is critical to effective long-term change and instrumental in eradicating intergenerational poverty.

For more information about Dothan Housing, contact Leah Gunn at 334-589-3357 or lgunn@dothanhousing.com.