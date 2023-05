The City of Dothan's Environmental Services division and Houston County's Sanitation Department will pick up garbage, recycling, yard waste, and other bulky items on Memorial Day, May 29, as part of the normal Monday route.

The city and county ask customers to have their cans and debris at the curb by 6 a.m.

For more information or if you have any questions, contact Enviromental Services at 334-615-3820.