Dothan Leisure Services has announced its 2023 summer program guide is now available for viewing online.

The program guide contains information about a variety of upcoming summer programs including camps, athletic tournaments, and other special events. Registration for programs will be available online beginning Monday, May 1, and will continue until all program spots are filled.

Later in the summer, registration for fall cheerleading, soccer, and tackle football will be held online July 10-15.

To view the guide, go to www.dothanleisureservices.org. For additional information about summer programs, contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.