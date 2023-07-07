Registration for Dothan Leisure Services 2023-24 after-school program will open on Wednesday, July 12, at 8 a.m.

The program gives children ages 6 to 12 an opportunity to engage in enriching educational experiences. An afternoon snack, homework assistance and recreational activities will be provided each day.

The program will be held at the Andrew Belle Community Center, Westgate Recreation Center, and the Wiregrass Recreation Center. The cost is $60 per month; however, a 50% discount fee is available to qualifying participants.

For more information about the program, contact John Milner at 334-615-3700. To register, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.